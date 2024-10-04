C&S Fitness opens Reformer Pilates studio opens in Hartlepool
Billed as one of the biggest studios in the North East, it was opened by C&S Fitness on Monday, September 30, at Unit 18 in Usworth Road, Hartlepool.
Run by Caroline Webb and Sean Boagey, Reformer Pilates is a low-impact exercise that uses a bed-like frame for resistance and support and improves muscle tone, strength and posture.
Caroline said: “We have been running a successful fitness class and gym business for two years and have found a gap in the market that we know through research is popular in other parts of the country and the world.”
She added: “We are incredibly proud and excited to bring the first Reformer Pilates studio to the town.
"We are also one of the largest studios in the North East with 10 reformers available to book.”
Reformer Pilates is open to people aged 16 and older.
