Angela Davies and Dionne Watson used their expertise in crime scene investigation to create award-winning business CSI Training & Events.

The company, which provides training and corporate events to organisations including police forces, fire services, health trusts and schools, has moved into UKSE’s Innovation Centre at Queens Meadow Business Park.

With Angela living in Redcar and Dionne in Hebburn, Hartlepool is the ideal mid-way spot for their office.

Angela Davies, Joan Cook and Dionne Watson./Photo: Tom Banks

Ed and George, the team skeletons, now have more room to rattle around in too.

“The Innovation Centre gives us everything we need,” said Angela.

“The UKSE team is on hand, we have easy-access storage space, free parking and meeting rooms on site. And Ed and George absolutely love it here.”

Angela and Dionne met at Teesside University and then both served as crime scene investigators with Northumbria Police.

The business is planning an expansion after moving to new Hartlepool offices./Photo: Tom Banks

They started their business in 2012 in an incubation unit and based it at home during the Covid lockdown.

Their corporate events appeal to companies working in many sectors including recruitment, finance and retail.

Teams of six up to 100 staff members enjoy a day of CSI with events encouraging leadership, problem solving and team building.

“Adults relish the challenges of CSI and are usually just as keen to dress-up in the crime scene suits and powder for fingerprints as the children,” said Dionne.

The company also said its events stimulate real interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

“Becoming part of a crime scene is really fun and something different for pupils,” said Angela. “Seeing such enthusiasm and interest is really rewarding.”

The colleagues also act as disaster consultants and have travelled to Ethiopia, South America and Europe to share their expertise at air disaster scenes.

UKSE workspace manager Joan Cookadded: “We have around 50 tenants here and are delighted that CSI Training and Events chose to join them. There’s a real variety of businesses here but this is the first time I’ve visited an office and been greeted by a skeleton. It does bring a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘skeleton staff’.”

Details of UKSE’s support for businesses are available on (01642) 777777 and www.ukse.co.uk.