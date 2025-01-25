Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cult comedy play is coming to Billingham this year and is set to star singer, actor and TV personality Jake Quickenden.

The production of Rita, Sue and Bob Too is coming to Billingham Forum on Wednesday, March 19, until Saturday, March 22.

Based on the 1987 British film, this comedy show follows the story of Rita and Sue as they finish their final year at school, earning some money on the side as babysitters for married couple Bob and Michelle.

Singer, actor and TV personality Jake Quickenden is going to be playing Bob with Kay Nicholson as Rita and Jenna Sian O’Hara as Sue.

Jake said: “I’m delighted to be joining the brilliant cast of Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

"Regal Entertainments have a fantastic reputation for producing exciting entertainment in Merseyside and I can’t wait to take the show all over the UK.

“Andrea Dunbar’s play is a classic and I can’t wait to play Bob.”

Further details are available from www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/.