Cult comedy play Rita, Sue and Bob Too comes to Billingham Forum in March starring Jake Quickenden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The production of Rita, Sue and Bob Too is coming to Billingham Forum on Wednesday, March 19, until Saturday, March 22.
Based on the 1987 British film, this comedy show follows the story of Rita and Sue as they finish their final year at school, earning some money on the side as babysitters for married couple Bob and Michelle.
Singer, actor and TV personality Jake Quickenden is going to be playing Bob with Kay Nicholson as Rita and Jenna Sian O’Hara as Sue.
Jake said: “I’m delighted to be joining the brilliant cast of Rita, Sue and Bob Too.
"Regal Entertainments have a fantastic reputation for producing exciting entertainment in Merseyside and I can’t wait to take the show all over the UK.
“Andrea Dunbar’s play is a classic and I can’t wait to play Bob.”
Further details are available from www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.