Curtain rises again as theatre performances return to Hartlepool venue for first time since start of pandemic
Hartlepool’s Town Hall Theatre has welcomed audiences back for the first time in over two years.
The venue in Raby Road, which is 125 years old this year, was forced to close for entertainment at the start of the pandemic and was used as an NHS vaccination centre delivering over 41,000 jabs.
But the curtain went up again on Friday, April 1, for Pinocchio by Northern Ballet.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Deputy Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Rob Cook.
He said: “We’ve all missed the Town Hall Theatre very much over the past two years, but we’re proud that during that time it saw service as a vaccination centre in the fight against Covid.
“Now we’re delighted that the curtain is rising once again, and what better way to begin than with a sparkling performance by the prestigious Northern Ballet, introducing youngsters to the magic of live ballet, dance and theatre.”
Upcoming shows include a summer Wizard of Oz pantomime in August.