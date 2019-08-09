Cute cousins crowned Hartlepool Carnival prince and princess as popular events continue
Hartlepool Carnival royalty were crowned for another year – and this year it is a family affair.
The prestigious roles of Carnival prince and princess were won by cousins Harry Wood and Alexia Butterfield after the annual competition.
Their duties will include opening this year’s Carnival Day on Saturday and take part in the parade in a horse drawn carriage.
Families packed into The Victoria Arms on the Headland for the fun contest.
Five girls entered wearing their best party dresses, but just one boy.
Each contestant was interviewed on stage by compere Michelle Turner and asked questions including what they wanted to do when they grow up and if they were a superhero what their special power would be.
Harry, who goes to English Martyrs School, told how he wants to be a professional footballer when he is older and his dream is to play for Manchester United.
On winning, he said: “I entered because I thought I had a chance.” He won £30 which he plans to put towards an upcoming family holiday.
Eleven-year-old Alexia, who attends St Hild’s School and wants to be an actor, said: “I’m really pleased. I didn’t think I would win because everyone else was absolutely stunning.”
Her proud mum Claire Garrington said: “I’m so happy because she was really nervous and she was the littlest contestant.
“But she has been dancing since she was four and I think that helped her confidence.”
Each winner and runners up were presented with a sash, certificate and prize money.
In the princess competition, second place was won by Leona Atkinson, aged 11, who received £20.
And third place went to 12-year-old Taylor Lupton who won £10.
Sylivia Lockett of Hartlepool Carnival Committee said: “It has been successful again, although we would like more boys.
“The prince and princess will open the carnival and go off in a horse and carriage on carnival day.
“They represent the carnival for the full year.”
The event was sponsored by The Victoria Arms which has hosted the event for a number of years.
Thanks went to competition judges Tom Hedley, Melanie Glover and Ann Campbell.