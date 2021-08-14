Cuthy's Big Bike Ride return on August 22, 2021

Established in 2008 in memory of fallen Para Pte Nathan Cuthbertson, who was killed while serving his country in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, when he was just 19, the annual event is a key date in the fundraising calendar for Brothers in Arms which helps countless charities, from supporting Armed Forces personnel to animal shelters.

Pte Cuthbertson’s parents Tom and Carla Cuthbertson, who set up the event, are delighted it will make a return after the 2020 ride couldn’t take place due to the pandemic.

They will be leading the riders on Sunday, August 22, who, in a change from the usual route, will be cycling from Ashbrooke Sports Club to Hartlepool Marina and back, in a 44-mile round trip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity champions Carla and Tom Cuthbertson

On completing the sponsored bike ride back into Ashbrooke, riders and spectators can enjoy a family fun day on the field at the sports club featuring a fun fair, bouncy castle and food and drinks stalls.

Tom, from Tunstall, said: “It’s such an amazing atmosphere when we ride back into Ashbrooke and to see the support people give the Armed Forces. Things are a little different this year, but we are still hoping for a great day and already have 370 riders signed up. Many of those signed up for 2020, but we hope they will still take part.

"Obviously we are coming out of lockdown, but because the fun day is on the field people can be as close or as distanced to each other as they like.”

He added: “Obviously all charities have suffered this past year. We were lucky in that we still had some money in the pot to be able help causes such as food banks and animal shelters during the pandemic, but the bike ride is a great way of putting money back in the kitty for future donations.”

The event honours fallen Para, Pte Nathan Cuthbertson

As well as being a former Paratrooper himself, Tom now works on the frontline of the NHS as a paramedic.

Tom, who has worked throughout the pandemic, said: “It’s been tough seeing people so ill, but I was glad to be able to go to work and help. People’s support for emergency services has been fantastic.”

Despite going through unimaginable grief after losing their son, the couple have channelled their efforts into making a difference in their home city in former St Aidan’s pupil Nathan’s name.

So far they have raised more than £350,000 for charities and led major projects such as the Brothers in Arms Memorial Wall in Mowbray Park and its neighbouring Veterans’ Walk, which honours Forces Personnel both past and present. The granite pathway has struck such a chord with people that it’s now being used as a blueprint for similar pathways across the country.

As well as their own charitable endeavours, they have helped dozens upon dozens of other causes in Sunderland, all while juggling their day jobs.

Such is their commitment that they were awarded MBEs in this year’s New Year’s Honours list.

*There’s still time to sign up to Cuthy’s Big Bike Ride at www.cuthysbigbikeride.com. The fun day takes place from 1pm until 7pm on August 22 at Ashbrooke Sports Club and is free to attend.