The service was held on Thursday, June 6, and was attended by dignitaries, veterans, military personnel and members of the public.
D-Day was the largest naval, air and land invasion in history and took place on the beaches of Normandy, in France, on June 6, 1944, and is remembered across the globe.
1. Bugler Rifleman
Bugler Rifleman Keith Redshaw performs the Last Post. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Parade commander
Parade commander Mike Male marshals the service of remembrance on June 6 in Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid
3. D-Day
Members of the public attend the D-Day service of remembrance in Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Paying her respects
The new Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson pays her respects to the fallen. Photo: Frank Reid