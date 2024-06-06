A service of remembrance was held at Victory Square, in Hartlepool, on June 6, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.A service of remembrance was held at Victory Square, in Hartlepool, on June 6, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A service of remembrance was held at Victory Square, in Hartlepool, on June 6, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

D-Day 80th anniversary: 13 photos as Hartlepool remembers historic day

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jun 2024, 15:49 BST
Hartlepool marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy by holding a remembrance service for members of the public.

The service was held on Thursday, June 6, and was attended by dignitaries, veterans, military personnel and members of the public.

D-Day was the largest naval, air and land invasion in history and took place on the beaches of Normandy, in France, on June 6, 1944, and is remembered across the globe.

Bugler Rifleman Keith Redshaw performs the Last Post.

1. Bugler Rifleman

Bugler Rifleman Keith Redshaw performs the Last Post. Photo: Frank Reid

Parade commander Mike Male marshals the service of remembrance on June 6 in Hartlepool.

2. Parade commander

Parade commander Mike Male marshals the service of remembrance on June 6 in Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Members of the public attend the D-Day service of remembrance in Hartlepool.

3. D-Day

Members of the public attend the D-Day service of remembrance in Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

The new Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson pays her respects to the fallen.

4. Paying her respects

The new Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson pays her respects to the fallen. Photo: Frank Reid

