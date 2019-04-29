Dad of cancer fighter Bradley Lowery set to take on fire walking challenge in memory of son

The dad of inspirational cancer fighter Bradley Lowery will walk across fire in memory of his son.

Carl Lowery has stepped up to do the challenge on behalf of wife Gemma to mark what would have been Bradley's eighth birthday.

Gemma Lowery with son Bradley.

Gemma was due to take on the challenge at the Newcastle Falcon's Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, but had to travel to New York to support a child who is receiving help from the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The charity was set up in memory of Bradley, who tragically lost his battle with cancer neuroblastoma in July 2017, and aims to keep his legacy alive by supporting other poorly children.

In honour of her son, Gemma has taken on a challenge every year to raise funds for the foundation and last year took on a parachute jump at Shotton Airfield.

A fundraising page set up for the fire walking event has so far raised £267.20 of the charity's £1,000 target.

The foundation has said that 100% of the donations will be doubled by The Bradley Lowery Foundation, and split between the Bradley Lowery Foundation children who are actively fundraising.

In a statement on the Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page, the charity said: "As you all know, due to unforeseen circumstances, Gemma has had to fly out to New York with very important files and slides for Ivy-Louise.

"Because of this set back, Gemma will no longer be able to do the sponsored fire walk on Tuesday evening.

"As people have already sponsored Gemma, and we do not want the children to lose out on vital funding, we have had to find a replacement to do the fire walk on Gemma’s behalf.

"We couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to replace Gemma than her wonderful husband Carl Lowery.

"He will taking one for the BLF team

"You can still sponsor Carl through the same link and BLF will double what’s raised before splitting between all the active children that are fundraising via BLF."

