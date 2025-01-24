Dan Cook's Hartlepool family set up fund in memory of fit and healthy son who died of undiagnosed heart condition aged just 33
Dan Cook, described by his family as extraordinary and “a magical soul”, died aged just 33 in May last year after collapsing while at the gym.
A passionate songwriter with a promising career in the aviation industry, his loss left a massive hole in the lives of his family and co-workers.
Now Dan’s family and his employer, Victor Aviation, have partnered with the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) in memory of him.
The charity’s website has an appeal page dedicated to Dan. It aims to raise awareness of young sudden cardiac death, support those affected, support CRY’s screening programme and fund research.
Dan’s mum, Lesley Perkins, said: “His passing feels deeply unnatural, yet amidst the heartache we take solace in knowing there is no one to blame. For that we are eternally grateful.
“Dan can be best described as a singular work of art, a one-of-a-kind magical soul, who lived a life as bold and beautiful as he was.”
Dan, who attended High Tunstall College of Science, played rugby for West Hartlepool Rugby Club and for Durham at county level.
He left town for London in 2010 to pursue his passion for music, studying at Westminster University. He went on to sign a record contract and create his own album.
Lesley added: "His songs weren't just music they were stories, windows into his world which we were all so privileged to hear and so proud to call him ‘Our Dan’.
"But Dan’s creativity wasn't confined to his music. He lived every aspect of his life with the same artistry and intention.
"From exploring the world to excelling in his career, quickly becoming director of sales at Victor Aviation.”
Lesley added Dan’s magic wasn't just in his achievements but in his unique way of looking at the world, adding: "Every decision he made, every step he took was instilled with intention and care.”
Every week in the UK, 12 apparently fit and healthy young people like Dan aged between 14-35 die of an undiagnosed heart condition.
CRY's mission is to prevent young cardiac death through awareness, screening and research. Visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/dan-cook/ to find out more.
