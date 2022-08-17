Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be unveiled at noon on Saturday, September 24, at the town’s Ward Jackson Park.

The event is open to the public and will be attended by members of the local armed forces committee.

The statue will be installed on top of the existing Boer War Memorial plinth in the park after weathering in renowned sculptor Ray Lonsdale’s yard for 10 weeks.

The new Ray Lonsdale Boer War statue, with Stephen Close who organised the funding of the project.

Mr Lonsdale, known for sculpting the Tommy statue in Seaham, was commissioned to make the figure by Hartlepool businessman and history enthusiast Stephen Close.

The new Boer War memorial will honour the 23 Hartlepool soldiers who died in the South African conflict between 1899 and 1902 and will replace the original bronze statue that was stolen in 1968 after its installation in 1906.

Around £25,000 was raised over the course of six years to fund the statute, with a number of public donations received from people with links to the armed forces.

Town businessman Mr Close wanted the money to be raised by the public since the original statue was bought by public subscription in 1906.

Details on who will unveil the statue are yet to be announced.

Mr Close said: "It’s probably going to be a member of the armed forces or possibly a family member of one of the fallen soldiers.”