Date is set for disappearance of iconic Redcar blast furnace from Hartlepool's skyline

The bulk of the Redcar furnace and surrounding structures, which are visible from Seaton Carew, will be demolished between 9am and 1pm on Wednesday, November 23, weather permitting.

The explosion by teams from Thompsons of Prudhoe has required months of preparatory work.

Casting houses, the dust catcher, charge conveyors, and the blast furnace itself will be among structures to come down.

The bulk of the Redcar blast furnace, left, is likely to be demolished later this month.

Crowds are expected on Seaton Carew’s beaches to watch the explosion.

The four enormous gas stoves which heated the furnace are set to be demolished separately in the following month.

Redcar's former steelworks has dominated the Teesside skyline since the 1970s.

Built in 1979, the blast furnace stands 365ft tall and was ranked the second largest of its kind in Europe.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “The Redcar blast furnace has marked our skyline for decades and it will be an emotional day when it comes down.

“But, from the ashes of the past, we are building a green future at Teesworks.

“This has been one of the biggest, most complex, and condensed demolition projects ever to take place in the UK.

"We’re accelerating our plans to make the land investor-ready as soon as possible to take advantage of all the opportunities our status as a freeport brings.

“I know this is a highly emotive subject for many. But they should rest assured that the Teesworks Heritage Taskforce has been doing a brilliant job of making sure the site’s past will never be forgotten.

“Net Zero Teesside Power is coming on land nearby, bringing with it up to 5,500 jobs for generations to come.

"While the steelworks played a vital part of our communities, I’ve always been clear we need to look to the future, not the past, to create the good-quality, well-paid jobs that people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool are crying out for.”

The blast furnace was first mothballed in 2010 before being restarted by SSI UK when it took over from Tata Steel from 2012-15.