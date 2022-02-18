Dates announced for the next North East Dog Festival

One of the activities at the 2021 North East Dog Festival. Picture by Ben Heward.

The team behind The North East Dog Festival have revealed the dates for this year’s event – Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.

It will return to Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland, a specialist animal and land-based training venue.

Canines will be able to try their paw at everything from agility to flyball, gundog scurries to hoopers.

There is the chance to win prizes in games like Fastest Recall and Temptation Alley, and charity dog shows will have classes in everything from Most Handsome Dog to the Best Biscuit Catcher.

The festival, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors, will also include display and demonstration arenas, a wellness marquee and shopping villages.

Directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “2021 was our biggest event to date as over 8,000 visitors (and their pooches) joined us across a weekend of shopping, entertainment and plenty of prize-winning in the dog shows and activities.

“Plans are well underway for the 2022 event and we hope to bring even more to the dog lovers in the North East.

“It has become one of the best loved events for many in the region and when you see so many happy dogs, it’s easy to see why.”

The 2022 festival is also welcoming interested businesses that may want to come on board as a headline sponsor.