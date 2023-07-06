The long wait is finally over.
Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023 opened on Thursday, July 6, and here Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid gives people a taste of what to expect over the next four days with these photos.
For a full report on day one, click here.
1. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023
Just some of our images from day one of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023. Photo: National World
2. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023
A growing number of people visited the vast site on day one. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023
These police officers seemed to be enjoying themselves. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023
The races have even attracted visitors from the depths of the sea. Photo: Frank Reid