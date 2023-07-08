News you can trust since 1877
Day three of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023 in pictures

Day three of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023 may not have brought the sunniest of summer days with it.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Jul 2023, 23:04 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 23:36 BST

But, as these pictures by Frank Reid and Bernadette Malcolmson show, Saturday’s entertainment still packed a punch – in more ways than one.

Just some of the scenes from day three of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races on Saturday.

1. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races

Just some of the scenes from day three of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races on Saturday. Photo: National World

2. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races

The Wailers headline Saturday evening at the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

3. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023

The Wailers headline Saturday evening at the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Small ships being rowed around the Marina around the Tall Ships Races on Saturday. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

4. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races

Small ships being rowed around the Marina around the Tall Ships Races on Saturday. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

