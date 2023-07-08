Day three of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023 may not have brought the sunniest of summer days with it.
But, as these pictures by Frank Reid and Bernadette Malcolmson show, Saturday’s entertainment still packed a punch – in more ways than one.
1. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races
Just some of the scenes from day three of the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races on Saturday. Photo: National World
2. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races
The rain falls on Friday evening at the Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023
The Wailers headline Saturday evening at the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. Hartlepool Tall Ships Races
Small ships being rowed around the Marina around the Tall Ships Races on Saturday. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson