Death of man in Hartlepool town centre being treated as unexplained by Cleveland Police
Emergency services attended York Road at around 10am on Friday, October 13, following concerns for the wellbeing of the man.
It centred on the area around the junction with Park Road.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Officers responded to concerns for the wellbeing of a man on York Road in Hartlepool shortly after 10am this morning (13th October). Sadly, the man passed away.
"Enquiries into his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, are continuing.
"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very sad time."
The North East Ambulance Service dispatched one ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic and a clinical team leader to the incident.
York Road was closed to traffic for a short time while the incident was ongoing.
The person who died has not been publicly named by officials.