Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Date of Her Majesty's state funeral announced by royal officials

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk announced on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, September 11, the Queen’s oak coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on a slow six hour journey by hearse, to allow mourners gathered in the towns and villages to pay their respects.

Floral tributes laid at the gates of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Then on Monday, the coffin will be taken to St Giles’s Cathedral where it will lie at rest until Tuesday, September 13, before being taken by air by RAF plane to London.