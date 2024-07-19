Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns have been raised over a decision to remove lifeguards from the Headland area of Hartlepool this summer, as part of budget cuts.

Lifeguards traditionally monitor the beach at Seaton Carew and both the Headland’s Fish Sands and Block Sands during the school summer holidays.

But Hartlepool Borough Council, which provides the service, has confirmed this summer they will only be at Seaton Carew from July 19-September 2.

A review of that decision by the new Labour administration, however, will take place “as soon as possible”.

Headland parish councillors Samantha Lee and Scott Gaiety at the Headland paddling pool where lifeguards have been removed this summer. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillors initially approved the changes last year under the previous Conservative and independent coalition.

Yet concerns have been raised by residents and Headland Parish Council after its impact on the Headland only emerged recently.

Headland resident and parish councillor Scott Gaiety said he knows people who have got into trouble in the water.

"I just think it’s dangerous not having any lifeguards down here,” he said. “God forbid anything happened.

The Fish Sands, on the Headland has previously had lifeguard cover during the school summer holidays. Picture by FRANK REID

"Through the parish council we are trying to get to the bottom of why this decision was made.”

Hartlepool Labour Party said it has been contacted by concerned residents over the move.

It stated: “The new Labour council has now formally asked officers to review this decision and look for a solution to reverse it.”

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Borough Council said: “In the light of continued funding cuts from the Government to the council’s funding and increasing financial pressures on services, a decision was made by the previous administration to no longer provide a lifeguard service at the Headland Fish Sands and Block Sands as part of this year’s agreed council budget for 2024-25.

“The council’s new administration is committed to reviewing that decision as soon as possible.”

The borough council added that the Headland paddling pool will still be open to the public between July 19-September 2.

Addressing the question of safety, it said Hartlepool was one of only three places nationally to deliver Swim Safe sessions aimed at seven to 14-year-olds.

So far 20 schools have taken part with other young people attending sessions in the community.

The local authority added it works closely with the RNLI, Coast Guard and fire service to prioritise prevention through water safety awareness and encouraging swimming only in areas with lifeguards.