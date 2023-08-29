Dedicated Hartlepool SSAFA volunteer granted Honorary Life Membership for years of support to armed forces members and veterans
Hartlepool man Paul Williams, a case worker for Soldiers, Sailors & Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA), has been granted Honorary Life Membership of SSAFA Durham for his years of helping fellow former veterans, serving forces members and their families.
He was presented with a certificate by Durham SSAFA branch president Mike Donne.
Former prison officer Paul, 76, from the Grange Road area, helped local forces members and veterans with all kinds of issues and obstacles they faced in civilian life.
He said: “Quite often, it’s small things like maintaining the washing machine or damage to the home.
"As a case worker I interviewed people, assessed their needs and contacted charities to try to raise money.
"We are all veterans so it makes it easier to get on with them because we understand them and the military language.”
Paul serving with the Ordinance and Service Corps and the Royal Military Police before worked in the prison service for 35 years, including at London’s Wormwood Scrubs, and later Kirklevington Grange open prison near Yarm.
SSAFA is the UK’s oldest Armed Forces charity and was established in 1885.
Speaking of the honour, Paul said: “I was delighted. I was quite surprised. My own branch also presented me with some gifts which was wonderful.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with SSAFA can email [email protected]
Any member of the armed forces, veterans and their families in need of help can contact their local branch on 020 45669117, or for urgent help Forcesline on 0800 2606767.