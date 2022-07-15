Defibrillator campaign scores a success by selling old Hartlepool United seats

More than 200 seats from the Mill House Stand at the Suit Direct Stadium have found new homes after being taken out by the club as part of refurbishment over the summer.

Supporter Bill Shurmer, a member of the DS43 Community Defibrillators group – started in memory of Bill’s son Danny Shurmer – was kindly given the seats by the club to help raise funds.

In just a few weeks, fans based all over the country have snapped them up, including an ex-pat fan in America, raising around £3,000 in donations for the defibrillator group.

Hartlepool United players Ben Killip, Neill Byrne (who has since left), Tom Crawford and Jamie Sterry with some of the autographed seats.

Danny, 43, of Bishop Cuthbert, who died last year after suffering a cardiac arrest, was a big Pools fan and also a keen cricketer.

Bill, who is a Hartlepool United season ticket holder, began volunteering at the club to show his appreciation for its support following Danny’s death.

He said: “The seats were going to be taken out and I asked if I can get some money for some them would the club be open to that.

"They were very supportive and I would like to thank them for that.”

The green seat takes pride of place in a Hartlepool United fan's basement in Kentucky, America.

In total, Bill took possession of about 260 of the plastic seats and advertised them among fan groups on social media.

He asked for donations of anything between £2.50 up to £50.

They have been grabbed by fans from Aberdeen to St Alban’s with Bill also posting one off to a Hartlepool fan in Kentucky, in America, who has converted his basement into a shrine for Pools memorabilia.

Bill Shurmer helping to remove the old seats at the ground.

Another painted their’s blue and white stripes and turned it into a stool.

Bill added: “Initially, people were asking for the seat they sat in, then they just wanted a particular colour for a bit of memorabilia.

"It has raised about £3,000 which is almost enough for three defibrillators.”

New Pools boss Paul Hartley and his assistant Gordon Young have autographed seats as well as players Ben Killip, Tom Crawford, Jamie Sterry and former Poolie Neill Byrne.

Danny Shurmer was well liked and a keen local sportsman. Picture by FRANK REID