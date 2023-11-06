News you can trust since 1877
Details of Hartlepool Remembrance Sunday services announced including parades, dignitaries and salutes

Hartlepool will once again fall silence to pay tribute to all those who served their country this weekend.
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT
Hartlepool Borough Council will host its annual Remembrance Sunday services at 11am on Sunday, November 12, at Victory Square in the town centre and on the Headland.The Victory Square service will be conducted by Reverend Andrew Craig and be attended by Councillor Brian Cowie, the Deputy Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool and the Council’s Armed Forces Champion.

Other officials will include council leader Councillor Mike Young, the Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Sir Ron Norman OBE, High Sheriff of County Durham Anne Elliott and Managing Director of Hartlepool Borough Council Denise McGuckin.

A parade will leave the Market Square to the rear of York Road at 10.45am.

The public will get the opportunity to lay wreaths at Hartlepool's Remembrance Sunday services.
The Headland’s service will be held at the War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens and be conducted by Reverend Steve Edge of St Hilda’s Church.

It will be attended by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Shane Moore, Councillor Jim Lindridge and Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Alistair Arkley CBE.

A parade will leave Church Walk at 10.44am and proceed to the Headland War Memorial via Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace.

Following both services, the respective parades will perform a march past and salute to the memorials.

A service will also take place at Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

Members of the public can lay wreaths at both services.

Councillor Shane Moore, Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, said: “It is important to come together to honour the memories of local servicemen and women and members of the emergency services and to acknowledge their dedication and bravery in making the ultimate sacrifice.”

