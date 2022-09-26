Detectives investigate seaman's death after fall from ship off Hartlepool coast

Paramedics, air ambulance paramedics and lifeboat volunteers all rushed to the rescue of the man following reports he had fallen into the water off the Hartlepool coast while moving between vessels just after 2pm on Monday, September 26.

The North East Ambulance Service was called at 2.16pm and dispatched the air ambulance a paramedic crew and clinical team leader.

The man was taken to hospital although Cleveland Police have confirmed on Tuesday, September 27, that he has sadly died.

Hartlepool RNLI's all-weather lifeboat was called out on Monday afternoon after a seaman fell into the North Sea.

Cleveland Police said: “Just after 2.30pm yesterday police received a report that a crew member from a ship registered overseas had fallen into the water at Hartlepool whilst moving between vessels.

“He was brought out of the water by colleagues and assisted by the RNLI then treated at the scene by paramedics, but very sadly he was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.

“Detectives from the homicide and major enquiry team are continuing enquiries in conjunction with other specialist agencies to establish the circumstances of this incident.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to ascertain the cause of the man’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and colleagues at this difficult time.”

The Great North Air Ambulance added: “Our critical care team were activated at 2.37pm on Monday to an incident in Hartlepool.

“A doctor and two paramedics were onboard our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 2.45pm.