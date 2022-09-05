Devoted Hartlepool wife organises event for charity supporting her ill husband

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jan Mottram, from Hartlepool, is hosting a charity fundraiser in November at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, to raise awareness and money for the MSA Trust.

Jan’s husband, 59-year-old Pete Mottram, was diagnosed with MSA in March 2022.

The MSA Trust funds research and supports people suffering from multiple system atrophy (MSA), which is a rare neurological disease with no known cause or cure affecting only 3,300 people in the UK.

Jan Mottram and her husband Pete Mottram.

The exact date of the fundraiser is yet to be decided but will feature a tombola, raffle and live singers, with all proceeds going to the MSA Trust.

Speaking about his diagnosis, Jan said: “We knew then, there was nothing they could do for him.

“They told him to just go home and make memories.”

Jan’s daughter, Victoria Nixon, works for Cadbury World, in Birmingham, and has managed to gain its support.

Cadbury World has agreed to match all money raised on the night and are also providing a hamper for the tombola.

Jan is grateful for the help and support she has received from friends and family but is still finding it hard to adapt to Pete’s diagnosis.

She said: “This is a cruel disease and takes so much away from you.”

She added: “It’s just heartbreaking watching him deteriorate.”

Five years ago, Pete was diagnosed with cerebellar ataxia, which is a muscular disorder that affects balance, walking, hand coordination and speech, swallowing and eye movements.

Two years after his diagnosis with cerebellar ataxia, Pete was forced to leave his job as a lift engineer in Birmingham when work became too difficult for him.

After living in Birmingham for 15 years, Jan and Pete moved back to Hartlepool to be close to family.

Jan said the MSA Trust has been brilliant, offering 24-hour support.

Tickets for the fundraising event are £2 each and all proceeds will go to the MSA Trust.

Jan said: “I’ll do anything to sell tickets. I’ll travel. I’ll do anything to sell them.”