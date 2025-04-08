Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool couple are getting closer to finding the person responsible for “stealing” their vacuum cleaner last month in what appears to be an ongoing prank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old Sebo model disappeared from its home in Hartlepool’s West View on Thursday, March 6, and has since been photographed at various locations across the town and in the North East.

On a Facebook page set up by the prankster, Sebo has been pictured enjoying a day out at Summerhill Country Park, a pint at The White House pub, in Wooler Road, and watching the boats at Hartlepool Marina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has even been pictured at locations as far as Penshaw Monument, near Sunderland, and the Angel of the North, in Gateshead.

Sebo has been spotted at the Angel of the North, in Gateshead.

The “theft” has been described by its owners, Samantha and Derek Cooper, as a prank although the couple have still not found the culprit.

Samantha, who is a pharmacy manager, said: “I was upstairs and Derek shouted up and said that someone has come in and taken our vacuum cleaner.”

Samantha has her suspicions on who could be behind it all “but they both have alibis”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have narrowed it down to two people but they are both denying it.

Sebo has also been spotted at Penshaw Monument, in Sunderland.

"I’ll be honest, I just want it back.”

A Facebook page was set up last month to document its journey around town and is named Sebo Christopher Cooper.

In it, the vacuum cleaner says it became left home because Samantha seemed to prefer a younger model.

Sebo disappeared not long after Samantha and Derek, who has his own garage, were arguing over which vacuum cleaner is better – Samantha’s Shark or Derek’s older Sebo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha and Derek Cooper are pictured with Samantha's Shark vacuum cleaner.

A video of the debate was posted on Facebook when shortly after they realised their Sebo had vanished.

When asked if they think it will come back, Samantha said: “I’m hoping he will come back but I think we might be waiting a while.”

After a month of not having their oldest vacuum cleaner Sebo, however, Samantha has come to realise that maybe Derek’s Sebo meant more to her than she initially thought.

She said: “I can finally admit it, Sharks are not that good.”

To follow Sebo’s journey, see https://www.facebook.com/sebo.christopher.cooper.