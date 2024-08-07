Cafe Mambo Ibiza By The Sea took place at Seaton Carew on Saturday and saw a headline set by Paul Oakenfold.
The superstar DJ was joined by Lovely Laura, Marshall Jefferson, fashion icon Gok Wan and more.
Photographer Lee Bullivant brings us these great pictures from the day.
