DJs Paul Oakenfold, Marshall Jefferson and Gok Wan perform at Cafe Mambo Ibiza in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 12:33 BST
A little bit of Ibiza came to Hartlepool at the weekend as thousands of music fans watched top DJs spinning tunes.

Cafe Mambo Ibiza By The Sea took place at Seaton Carew on Saturday and saw a headline set by Paul Oakenfold.

The superstar DJ was joined by Lovely Laura, Marshall Jefferson, fashion icon Gok Wan and more.

Photographer Lee Bullivant brings us these great pictures from the day.

DJ Paul Oakenfold on the decks.

DJ Paul Oakenfold on the decks. Photo: Lee Bullivant

Thousands of dance music fans attended the event.

Thousands of dance music fans attended the event. Photo: Lee Bullivant

Shades on for Ibiza themed event.

Shades on for Ibiza themed event. Photo: Lee Bullivant

The view from the stage.

The view from the stage. Photo: Lee Bullivant

