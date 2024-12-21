Main picture, Hartlepool United goalscoring legend Joe Allon has a street named after him in town. But do you know where other addresses in town got their names from?placeholder image
Main picture, Hartlepool United goalscoring legend Joe Allon has a street named after him in town. But do you know where other addresses in town got their names from?

Do you know where these Hartlepool streets get their names from?

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 21st Dec 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
So you think you know your Accloms from your Eiders when it comes to Hartlepool streets?

Here are 13 town addresses and the stories about the people and places who lent them their names.

For our previous list of town addresses and who or what they were named after, click here.

Thanks to Hartlepool historian Frances Wilson for providing additional information for both articles.

Accolm Street is named after Victorian landowner and politician Frederick Acclom Milbank.

1. Acclom Street

Accolm Street is named after Victorian landowner and politician Frederick Acclom Milbank. Photo: Frank Reid

Ann Crooks Way, on the Headland, is named after an 18th Century benefactor and school founder.

2. Ann Crooks Way

Ann Crooks Way, on the Headland, is named after an 18th Century benefactor and school founder. Photo: Frank Reid

Ark Royal Close is one of a number of Seaton Carew streets with naval connotations and is named after a series of Royal Navy aircraft carriers.

3. Ark Royal Close

Ark Royal Close is one of a number of Seaton Carew streets with naval connotations and is named after a series of Royal Navy aircraft carriers. Photo: Frank Reid

Bacon Walk has nothing to do with food and is another of the Rift House streets named after writers, in this case 17th Century philosopher Francis Bacon.

4. Bacon Walk

Bacon Walk has nothing to do with food and is another of the Rift House streets named after writers, in this case 17th Century philosopher Francis Bacon. Photo: Frank Reid

