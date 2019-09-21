Do you know where your children are? Police take action after complaints of large group of youths congregating in Seaton Carew
Police officers have taken action following complaints about the behaviour of a large group of youths in Seaton Carew.
Parents have been asked if they know where their children are as Cleveland Police issues a dispersal notice at Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, covering the location of the shops.
The dispersal zone was authorised after multiple complaints from members of the public and businesses about the large amount of youths congregating in the area and the behaviour of some of those youths.
The notice gives police officers and PCSO’s the power to disperse individuals or groups who are causing or are likely to cause anti-social behaviour. Officers will ask persons engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours.
Anyone over the age of 10 can be told to leave and failure to comply is a criminal offence.
The notice is in place for 24 hours from 7pm on Saturday, September 21.