Do you know your history? Here are the origins of 12 Hartlepool town names

Most areas can trace their history back centuries, some even millenniums.
Many northern British place names have been influenced by Scandinavian language and culture, as well as Old English, creating some interesting place names over the years.
To understand the origins of some of Hartlepool’s place names, the Mail started with the Oxford Dictionary of British Place Names.
1. Hartlepool
The name Hartlepool derives from a pool or bay near the stag peninsula, with 'hart' referring to the Old English word stag. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Old Hartlepool
Old Hartlepool is the town's original fishing village, the origins of which date back to 647 AD. In 1967, Old Hartlepool merged with West Hartlepool into what is now known as Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid
3. West Hartlepool
The name West Hartlepool comes from its position in relation to Old Hartlepool. Unlike Old Hartlepool, West Hartlepool was the newer of the two towns, finally merging with its predecessor in 1967. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Seaton Carew
The meaning of Seaton is usually a farmstead by the sea or by an inland pool. In the late 12th Century, the area was known as Seton Carrowe, in connection with the Carou family who lived there during that time. Photo: Stu Norton