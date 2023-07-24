News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, The Headland, Seaton Carew, Crimdon and Castle Eden.Clockwise from top left, The Headland, Seaton Carew, Crimdon and Castle Eden.
Do you know your history? Here are the origins of 12 Hartlepool town names

Have you ever wondered where the name of your community area came from?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

Most areas can trace their history back centuries, some even millenniums.

Many northern British place names have been influenced by Scandinavian language and culture, as well as Old English, creating some interesting place names over the years.

To understand the origins of some of Hartlepool’s place names, the Mail started with the Oxford Dictionary of British Place Names.

The name Hartlepool derives from a pool or bay near the stag peninsula, with 'hart' referring to the Old English word stag.

1. Hartlepool

The name Hartlepool derives from a pool or bay near the stag peninsula, with 'hart' referring to the Old English word stag.

Old Hartlepool is the town's original fishing village, the origins of which date back to 647 AD. In 1967, Old Hartlepool merged with West Hartlepool into what is now known as Hartlepool.

2. Old Hartlepool

Old Hartlepool is the town's original fishing village, the origins of which date back to 647 AD. In 1967, Old Hartlepool merged with West Hartlepool into what is now known as Hartlepool.

The name West Hartlepool comes from its position in relation to Old Hartlepool. Unlike Old Hartlepool, West Hartlepool was the newer of the two towns, finally merging with its predecessor in 1967.

3. West Hartlepool

The name West Hartlepool comes from its position in relation to Old Hartlepool. Unlike Old Hartlepool, West Hartlepool was the newer of the two towns, finally merging with its predecessor in 1967.

The meaning of Seaton is usually a farmstead by the sea or by an inland pool. In the late 12th Century, the area was known as Seton Carrowe, in connection with the Carou family who lived there during that time.

4. Seaton Carew

The meaning of Seaton is usually a farmstead by the sea or by an inland pool. In the late 12th Century, the area was known as Seton Carrowe, in connection with the Carou family who lived there during that time.

