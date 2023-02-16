Do you recognise anyone: 21 archive photos from Hartlepool’s English Martrys Catholic School and Sixth Form College
Can you spot anyone you know in these photos from Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College?
By Madeleine Raine
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 1:52pm
English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College was formed in 1973 when the town’s former five Catholic secondary schools merged together.
Why not enjoy this trip back in time to recent events in the school’s calendar.
