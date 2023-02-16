News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Do you recognise anyone in these photos?

Do you recognise anyone: 21 archive photos from Hartlepool’s English Martrys Catholic School and Sixth Form College

Can you spot anyone you know in these photos from Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College?

By Madeleine Raine
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 1:52pm

English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College was formed in 1973 when the town’s former five Catholic secondary schools merged together.

Why not enjoy this trip back in time to recent events in the school’s calendar.

1. Locked up

Dylan McKimmie serves justice as youth offender officer, PC Val Matrey, observes in 2016.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Smiles all around for these happy leavers

Pupils enjoy their end of school prom at Hardwick Hall in 2015.

Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales

3. He shoots, he scores

English Martyrs year nine pupils compete against Dyke House School students in the cup final at Victoria Park.

Photo: Joe Spence

Photo Sales

4. Three cheers for these happy students

Pupils Lucy Taylor, Nirupama Harikumar and Shreya Sinha celebrate their A-Level results in 2010.

Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Hartlepool