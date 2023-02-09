News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Can you spot anyone you know?

Do you recognise anyone? 22 photos from Hartlepool's Dyke House School over the years

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos from Hartlepool’s Dyke House School?

By Madeleine Raine
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:47pm

The school officially opened in 1946 and in 1973 became known as Dyke House Comprehensive School.

In 2011, the school was refurbished during which children were taken by bus to the old Brierton School site, in Catcote Road, before returning to the updated site in 2012.

Thousands of pupils have attended Dyke House Academy, as it is now known, over the years. Can you spot anyone you know?

Undefined: readMore

1. Pupils meet sporting star

Pupils Alan Anderton, Kelly Billyard, Tony Hughes and Claire Beach meet soccer star, Paul Gasgoine, at a summer camp in 1991.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales

2. 'He shoots, he scores'

Pupils get ready for their football semi final. We think this picture was taken in 2012.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Jumping for joy

Pupils Lewis Robinson, Beth Scott and Kathyrn Smurthwaite jump for joy after getting their GCSE results in 2012.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. What an achievement

Pupils earn Cleveland Compact on Target certificates in 1994.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Hartlepool