Do you recognise anyone? 22 photos from Hartlepool's Dyke House School over the years
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos from Hartlepool’s Dyke House School?
By Madeleine Raine
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:47pm
The school officially opened in 1946 and in 1973 became known as Dyke House Comprehensive School.
In 2011, the school was refurbished during which children were taken by bus to the old Brierton School site, in Catcote Road, before returning to the updated site in 2012.
Thousands of pupils have attended Dyke House Academy, as it is now known, over the years. Can you spot anyone you know?
