Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos from Hartlepool’s Dyke House School?

The school officially opened in 1946 and in 1973 became known as Dyke House Comprehensive School.

In 2011, the school was refurbished during which children were taken by bus to the old Brierton School site, in Catcote Road, before returning to the updated site in 2012.

Thousands of pupils have attended Dyke House Academy, as it is now known, over the years. Can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Pupils meet sporting star Pupils Alan Anderton, Kelly Billyard, Tony Hughes and Claire Beach meet soccer star, Paul Gasgoine, at a summer camp in 1991. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

2 . 'He shoots, he scores' Pupils get ready for their football semi final. We think this picture was taken in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Jumping for joy Pupils Lewis Robinson, Beth Scott and Kathyrn Smurthwaite jump for joy after getting their GCSE results in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . What an achievement Pupils earn Cleveland Compact on Target certificates in 1994. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales