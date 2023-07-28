News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left: Ruff Diamond, Paul Posthill, Dave McPartlin and Molly Scott.Clockwise from top left: Ruff Diamond, Paul Posthill, Dave McPartlin and Molly Scott.
Clockwise from top left: Ruff Diamond, Paul Posthill, Dave McPartlin and Molly Scott.

Do you remember these reality TV and talent show stars from Hartlepool and East Durham?

Hartlepool is home to a number of stars in the making that made a name for themselves on some of the UK’s biggest reality TV and talent shows.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST

Local contestants on shows including The Voice, The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent fought their hardest to make their town proud.

The Mail has delved into its archives to look back at just some of the town’s stars in the making.

Rick Snowdon rose to fame after first appearing on The Voice in 2016, and later won a star role in the musical Eugenius at the London Palladium.

1. Rick Snowdon

Rick Snowdon rose to fame after first appearing on The Voice in 2016, and later won a star role in the musical Eugenius at the London Palladium. Photo: Other, third party

Michael Rice has been a contestant in a number of competitions, including The X Factor and the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

2. Michael Rice

Michael Rice has been a contestant in a number of competitions, including The X Factor and the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: Sebastian Scheiner

Courtney Hadwin, from Hesleden, reached the final of America's Got Talent in 2018 and ITV's The Voice Kids UK in 2017, narrowly missing out on the show's top prize.

3. Courtney Hadwin

Courtney Hadwin, from Hesleden, reached the final of America's Got Talent in 2018 and ITV's The Voice Kids UK in 2017, narrowly missing out on the show's top prize. Photo: National World

Abigail Moore is currently a contestant on ITV's The Voice Kids UK, forming part of team Danny.

4. Abigail Moore

Abigail Moore is currently a contestant on ITV's The Voice Kids UK, forming part of team Danny. Photo: Frank Reid

