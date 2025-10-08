Doctor launches initiative at North Tees to help tackle inequalities
The University Hospital of North Tees is working with ethical clothing company Leiho to give new socks to patients that need them.
Jess Walker, a doctor in the urgent and emergency care department, said: “We have a lot of people coming through the department who are homeless or sofa surfing who come in with nasty ulcers on their feet and legs.
“Sometimes we have to cut a patient’s socks off to assess the ulcers and other times we just give them back and the patient puts them over their infections.
“It felt very undignified for these patients to have to put their filthy or soiled socks back on once we had treated and bandaged them.”
She added: “Something like this can make a real difference to someone’s life, especially those facing health inequalities like so many do in our local community.”