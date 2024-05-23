Don't hide those umbrellas just yet - Hartlepool issued with yellow weather warning for more rain
It’s time to get that umbrella at the ready again after Hartlepool was issued with a yellow weather warning for more rain.
Following Wednesday’s downpours, experts at the Met Office have extended the local warning until the end of Thursday, May 23.
Residents and drivers have been warned that there is a risk of flooding in the area and disruption to travel is a possibility.
Late morning and early afternoon is when rainfall is expected to return with the wet conditions expected to ease as the day continues.
On Friday, May 24, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 17 degrees Celsius, around normal for the current time of year, although there is still the potential for showers.
