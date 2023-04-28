‘Don’t let it beat you’: How Hartlepool man diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 37 is staying active

Ritchie Dunning, 45, was left “devastated” after getting his diagnosis around three years since he noticed the first symptoms.

But the Rossmere man has said it is “not the end of the world” and has encouraged people in the same position to keep exercising.

Despite his condition Ritchie has stayed active, taking up walking football at Sunderland’s Foundation of Light and Parkinson’s Punchers boxing sessions in Billingham.

Ritchie has stayed active despite his diagnosis./Photo: Frank Reid

He also takes part in the Movers and Shakers exercise class for people with Parkinson’s in Hartlepool.

"I want to encourage people with Parkinson’s to get out there, try exercise and connect with people. You are not alone,” said Ritchie.

The former taxi driver continued: "Exercise is key for people with Parkinson’s. You need to keep moving all the time.

"Just by getting diagnosed with Parkinson’s, it’s not the end of the world. You can deal with it and if you’ve got the right supporting channels, just go and give anything a go.

Ritchie playing walking football at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland./Photo: Foundation of Light

"It doesn’t stop you from doing anything. You can get through and do all those things that you though you couldn’t do anymore. Don’t let it beat you. Never give up.”

Ritchie first realised something was wrong when he noticed a finger twitch in his left hand, which eventually led to a tremor.

It took him three years to get a diagnosis and he has said he felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulders when his Parkinson’s was confirmed.

Most people who get Parkinson's are over 60 although one in 10 are under 50.

Around 10 million people have the condition worldwide.

“They say it’s an old person’s disease. Not in this day and age,” said Ritchie.

"I just got on with it and started dealing with it.”

Ritchie, who has to take medication four times a day, added: "Every day is a battle. Different symptoms are kicking off. One minute you think ‘I’m having a good time’ and then it just hits you.”

Last year more symptoms appeared and Ritchie said the condition has progressed although activities such as walking football help get his mind off Parkinson’s.

He is also member of the first ever England Parkinson’s Walking Football Team and does bird-watching and photography, calling himself “the shaky photographer”.

Jack Ramsey, health and wellbeing activator, who leads the walking football sessions at the Foundation of Light, said: “The biggest differences I see with Ritchie since he first started is his confidence and enthusiasm to make a difference, not only to his own life but also others.

“He comes to every session to get out of the house and to mix with others. Considering he’s from Hartlepool, this is a big commitment from him.

"He's improving with every week, not only physically but mentally as well.”

Walking Football sessions take place every Saturday, from 10am-noon at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland.

Parkinson’s Punchers is held at Billingham Boxing Academy on Wednesdays from 11am-12.30pm.