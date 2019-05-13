Downy Duckling Days: How you can get up close to these cute creatures at Washington Wetland Centre

Families can get up close to new fluffy arrivals at Washington Wetland Centre as its "Downy Duckling Days" return during half term week.

Visitors can meet some of the tiny ducklings and goslings at the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust’s centre at special series of events.

Daily talks will give an insight into the world of birds from eggs and hatching to their first few days and beyond.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: "It’s also a great opportunity to hear about our conservation work and more about the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust’s international efforts to save some of the world’s most endangered water birds.

"An exciting finale, you’ll get to meet some of the tiny ducklings and goslings as they're held safely in our keepers' hands!."

The talks are drop-in sessions lasting 10-15 minutes each between 1-2pm every day.

The spokeswoman added: "Our outdoor nursery will also welcome visitors for a look at what happens when the feathered youngsters are old enough to venture outside. Open between 12noon and 2pm, our team will be on hand to talk to you about our birds while you get close to them as they take their first wobbly steps in the great outdoors."

Visitors can also discover the fascinating world underwater with help from the centre's learning team during daily pond dipping sessions, searching for diving beetles, water boatman and other insects which inhabit the Pond Zone. Daily drop-in sessions take place between 10.30-11.30am.

There will also be spring-themed crafts in the Discovery Centre daily from 2pm to 3.30pm. Small charges apply.

Normal admission prices apply throughout Downy Duckling Days week, though WWT members go free. Save 10% on admissions by booking online here: http://bit.ly/WashingtonTickets

Visitors are encouraged to share photos and their experience using the hashtag #downyducklings