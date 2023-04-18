News you can trust since 1877
Just some of our readers who were happy to talk to the Mail about a night out in Hartlepool during the NoughtiesJust some of our readers who were happy to talk to the Mail about a night out in Hartlepool during the Noughties
Just some of our readers who were happy to talk to the Mail about a night out in Hartlepool during the Noughties

Dozens more photos of Hartlepool people discussing My Night Out nearly 20 years ago

The Hartlepool Mail’s My Night Out column is still proving popular more than a decade after it was last published.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST

Tens of thousands of you have recently viewed our photo galleries of readers who appeared in our weekly article during the Noughties.

In it, Hartlepool folk discussed what they liked and disliked about a night on the town.

Why not enjoy our latest selection of photos below and, if you have missed our earlier collections of pictures, please click here.

Victoria Cane.

1. Victoria Cane

Victoria Cane. Photo: LH

Alan Sanders.

2. Alan Sanders

Alan Sanders. Photo: LH

Louise Taylor.

3. Louise Taylor

Louise Taylor. Photo: LH

John Welsh.

4. John Welsh

John Welsh. Photo: DP

