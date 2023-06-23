Stephen Herring, 52, sadly lost his life after an accident in Vlamertingestraat, near Ypres, in Belgium, last month.

The father-of-three boys was visiting the country together with 100 other bikers as part of a motorcycle tour.

A cortege of 35 bikes escorted Stephen’s hearse to St Mary’s Church, on the Headland, as he was laid to rest in Hartlepool on June 21.

The biker escort arrives at St. Marys Church for the funeral of Stephen Herring./Photo: Frank Reid

Stephen, also known as “Stretch”, was a sapper with 118Sqn (Tees) Royal Engineers and also worked as a taxi driver.

He was also helping charity Ride To The Wall at its charity events.

Friend and fellow biker Alan Ross, who worked for the charity, said: “His incredibly tall stature, which is why he is nicknamed "Stretch", made him look quite ominous when checking people had registered to attend each event.

"As a result he became well-known as a gentle giant whose stature was matched only by his larger-than-life personality.”

Stephen Herring sadly died following an accident in Belgium back in May.

According to Belgian media reports, the accident happened as the bikers entered a traffic island in the area of ​​Vlamertinge.

One motorcycle crashed, followed by a second that could not avoid the collision. The rider of the first motorcycle was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away.

The cause of the accident has not been confirmed yet although it is believed it was due to a medical condition.

Alan said: “Upon arrival, the ambulance responders worked at the scene for several minutes before taking Stephen to hospital.

Stephen leaves behind wife Sally and three boys Luka(19), James (21) and Lincoln (11)./Photo: Frank Reid

"We remained with the police for some time to assist with recovery of the motorcycles and preserve the road closure. It was at this time that news came from the hospital that Stephen had succumbed to his injuries. We were devastated.”

Alan, who knew Stephen for 30 years, added: “It may be little consolation but at least we could tell his wife, Sally, that his passing was not due to his driving ability, speed, the road conditions or the route.”