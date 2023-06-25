News you can trust since 1877
Just some of Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid's photos from Hartlepool's 2023 Race for Life.Just some of Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid's photos from Hartlepool's 2023 Race for Life.
Dozens of photos from Hartlepool's Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK

Hundreds of fundraisers took part in Hartlepool’s annual Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Jun 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 19:44 BST

More than 500 entrants completed 5k or 10k courses along the Promenade to raise an estimated £25,000 to support the charity’s work in finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was at Sunday morning’s event to capture these images.

Well done too from the Mail to everyone who took part in or supported the runs.

Two fundraisers side by side.

1. Running mates

Two fundraisers side by side. Photo: Frank Reid

A young runner concentrates on the course ahead.

2. Focused face

A young runner concentrates on the course ahead. Photo: Frank Reid

So many runners took part in honour of loved ones.

3. Hartlepool Race for Life

So many runners took part in honour of loved ones. Photo: Frank Reid

Originally just for women, the Race for Life events now include male entrants.

4. Hartlepool Race for Life

Originally just for women, the Race for Life events now include male entrants. Photo: Frank Reid

