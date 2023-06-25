Dozens of photos from Hartlepool's Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK
Hundreds of fundraisers took part in Hartlepool’s annual Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.
More than 500 entrants completed 5k or 10k courses along the Promenade to raise an estimated £25,000 to support the charity’s work in finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was at Sunday morning’s event to capture these images.
Well done too from the Mail to everyone who took part in or supported the runs.
