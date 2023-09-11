Dragonfly installation launches at Wynyard walled gardens
Teesside Hospice, in Northgate Road, Middlesbrough, is running a memory campaign that allows people to buy an imitation dragonfly dedicated to their loved ones and which forms part of a spectacular installation at Wynyard Hall’s garden.
The family-friendly dragonfly trail launched earlier this month and will run until Sunday, October 8.
The trail is manned by volunteers from the hospice who are available to answer any questions.
Thanking people for their generosity so far, a spokesperson for the hospice said: “The help from the public is needed now more than ever, particularly as we foresee a difficult period approaching Christmas.”
Teesside Hospice has currently sold out of dragonflies due to high demand although donations can still be made by calling (01642) 811145 or by logging on to teessidehospice.org.