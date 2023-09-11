Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teesside Hospice, in Northgate Road, Middlesbrough, is running a memory campaign that allows people to buy an imitation dragonfly dedicated to their loved ones and which forms part of a spectacular installation at Wynyard Hall’s garden.

The family-friendly dragonfly trail launched earlier this month and will run until Sunday, October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail is manned by volunteers from the hospice who are available to answer any questions.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dragonfly installation at the Wynyard Hall gardens.

Thanking people for their generosity so far, a spokesperson for the hospice said: “The help from the public is needed now more than ever, particularly as we foresee a difficult period approaching Christmas.”