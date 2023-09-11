News you can trust since 1877
Dragonfly installation launches at Wynyard walled gardens

More than 600 dedications have been made so far in an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of the importance of hospice care.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Teesside Hospice, in Northgate Road, Middlesbrough, is running a memory campaign that allows people to buy an imitation dragonfly dedicated to their loved ones and which forms part of a spectacular installation at Wynyard Hall’s garden.

The family-friendly dragonfly trail launched earlier this month and will run until Sunday, October 8.

The trail is manned by volunteers from the hospice who are available to answer any questions.

Dragonfly installation at the Wynyard Hall gardens.Dragonfly installation at the Wynyard Hall gardens.
Thanking people for their generosity so far, a spokesperson for the hospice said: “The help from the public is needed now more than ever, particularly as we foresee a difficult period approaching Christmas.”

Teesside Hospice has currently sold out of dragonflies due to high demand although donations can still be made by calling (01642) 811145 or by logging on to teessidehospice.org.

