Alex Wrigley, who was born and bred in the town, is joining the world’s top-ranked players at The Open Championship at St Andrews – dubbed the home of golf – in Scotland this week.

The 32-year-old, who is currently the attached playing pro at Hartlepool Golf Club, where he also coaches, booked his place at the 150th Championship by coming through a play-off at nearby Fairmont St Andrews.

This year’s Open is set to be the biggest major golf tournament this century with all of the sport’s top players including Scottie Scheffler, plus past champions Rory Mcllroy and Tiger Woods, hoping to lift the iconic claret jug come Sunday evening.

Hartlepool-born Alex Wrigley has qualified for The Open Championship at St Andrews. Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.

It is the first time that Alex has qualified for the event and his biggest achievement since representing Great Britain and Ireland in the PGA Cup in America in 2015 and 2019.

He said: “It is a tournament for the ages and potentially is going to be the biggest golf tournament in history so to be part of that and see some of the legends up close and personal will be absolutely a dream come true.

"It potentially could be the biggest event in golf so far. Being the 150th Open I think there’s going to be record crowds here.

Hartlepool golfer Alex Wrigley, second right, celebrates after qualifying for the 150th Open.

"It is certainly the biggest event I have played in.”

Caddying for Alex will be his wife – Ladies European Tour player Johanna Gustavsson.

The Swede, who will play in the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield next month, has cancelled plans to play in an event in Holland to be on the bag for her husband’s debut.

Alex, who has been a professional for 14 years and lives in Sweden, where he teaches the game, added: “It’s not that competitive at the moment as she is head and shoulders above me with her rankings and achievements but I’m definitely keen to catch up and I hope this week will count as me catching up.

Alex's wife Johanna Gustavsson - a top ladies player - will caddy for her husband. Picture: PA

“I just wanted someone to share the experience with and I couldn’t think of anyone better of sharing it with than my wife."

Play in the 72-hole tournament starts on Thursday