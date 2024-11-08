A former Hartlepool United striker has been banned from the roads for drink driving after flipping his car onto its roof following a row with his partner.

Teesside magistrates heard how Adam Boyd, 42, had been drinking at home when the pair began arguing.

The court was told decided to get into his car and drive off but instead hit a kerb, flipping the car over onto its roof.

Carolyn Craggs, prosecuting, said: “On the sixth of May this year, police were dispatched to Ashgrove Avenue.

"The defendant had an argument with his partner and had been drinking.

“He hit the kerb and flipped his vehicle onto its roof."

Boyd, of Fleet Avenue, at Hartlepool Marina, was taken to hospital and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was found to have 113 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Boyd has made over 200 appearances for Hartlepool United during two stints at the club.

The legal limit for driving in England is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Boyd, who the court heard has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty at his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to driving with excess alcohol.

Neil Taylor, defending, said: “He pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and I urge you to give him credit for that.”

He continued: “He is somebody who is honest and open about his difficulties and nobody else was involved in the crash.

"He has already dealt with his issues in a professional way."

The former striker was unable to appear before magistrates in October when the case was first listed as the court was told he was in rehab.

Boyd, who made over 200 appearances for Hartlepool United during two stints at the club, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £400 and £85 in prosecution costs.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months and has agreed to take part in a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

Boyd starred for his hometown club as they narrowly failed to reach the Championship in 2005.

His goals earned him a £500,000 move to Luton Town before he returned to Pools for three seasons in 2009 after a spell at Leyton Orient.