Drive launched to bring former Sunderland and Hartlepool player John MacPhail home after life-changing injury

Help bring John MacPhail home

John MacPhail fell down the stairs in a freak accident at his home December 2021, causing a brain injury which means he’s unlikely to ever walk again.

It’s a devastating blow for the once-active 66-year-old who enjoyed a 20-year career in football, starting his career at his home town club of Dundee, before playing for Sheffield United, York City, Bristol City, more than 100 appearances for SAFC and finishing his playing days at Hartlepool United, with more than 150 games.

It was during his time at Sunderland from 1987 to 1990 that he moved his family to their present home in Ingleby Barwick, with wife Diane, where they raised their three daughters, Rebecca, Charlotte and Kelly.

John Macphail

After being in a coma following the fall, the grandad of seven is now receiving care at The Bridge in Middlesbrough, where his bed is surrounded by photos of his family and his playing days, ahead of an extensive assessment period at the Walkergate Park specialist centre in Newcastle.

Next year, following the assessment, the family are hoping they can finally bring their beloved dad home, but an extension needs to be built to accommodate his specialist needs, including a purpose-built room with its own wet room.

To help pay for the extensive costs of adapting John’s home, MacPhail’s Miles has been launched, asking people to walk 100 sponsored miles in October in honour of his love of being active.

So far, more than £11,000 has been raised of the £15,000 total and his eldest daughter, Rebecca Hutcheson, says that the support of John’s former teammates and fans has brought them comfort as they adjust to their dad’s condition.

John Macphail - circa August 1988

"Everyone has been so kind, I can’t tell you how overwhelmed we’ve been,” she said. “We thought we’d maybe raise 3 or 4 thousand, so for people to donate what they have is amazing. We feel really proud that he’s so well thought of. He’s the type of guy who would do anything for anyone.

"York City held a golf day with former players and they did a bucket collection at the last match, they’ve been incredibly supportive. We’ve been totally blown away by people’s generosity.”

A MacPhail’s Miles JustGiving page has been set up by family friend Gail Robertson.

She said: “John loved a good walk - mainly with a set of golf clubs over his shoulder, so we ask you to be part of our team effort to walk 100 miles during October.

John MacPhail and wife Diane

“A walk a day, a group event or lunchtime walk at work can be sponsored and contribute to MacPhails Miles.”

A planning application has already been made to adapt John’s home with the building work set to take place next year.

:: To help the family reach their £15,000 target to bring John home, you can do a sponsored walk or donate directly to the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/johnmacphail

John with daughters Rebecca, Kelly and Charlotte

John with his family

Safc v Nufc September 24 1989 Derby. Score Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0. John MacPhail.

Hartlepool players in July 1993 o l eft to right: Garry Gibson, John MacPhail, Lenny Johnrose, unknown, Viv Busby

(left to right) former Hartlepool player Joe Allon, former manager Alan Murray and former player John MacPhail.