It happened when Michelle Plant, from Clavering, reunited with a friend from Newton Ayclyffe for a drink at a Hartlepool Marina cafe.

But two days later, the pair, who travelled separately by car, were served with an unexpected car parking fine and have to pay £60 each.

They believed they could park at Navigation Point for two-and-a-half hours by having the first 30 minutes free of charge and purchasing a two-hour ticket, worth £1.50, to cover the rest of their stay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle has said she won't be returning to the car park.

They left around five minutes before the two-and-a-half hour period had expired.

Following the ordeal, Michelle, who appealed the fine, but was told it had been issued “correctly”, has said that the signage at the car park is “ambiguous” and needs to be changed.

She explained: "When I looked at it, it’s very simple to put it right and all they have to do is just put, like they’ve done with all the others, it says between two and three (hours) this price, between three and four this price. And all they have to do is put between one and two, this price.

"That would make it absolutely crystal clear to all people.

Northwest Parking Management has said the tariffs are clearly displayed.

"They do need to change that signage. It’s ambiguous.”

Northwest Parking Management, which looks after the car park, said a payment of £1.50 allows two hours’ stay – including the initial half hour – and not two-and-a-half hours.

The company added this is “clearly” stated by the tariff on site.

Michelle appealed the fine.

It said: “The tariffs applicable and the terms and conditions of parking are clearly displayed on the signage around the site.

“The tariff on site clearly states: Under 30 minutes – free; From 30 minutes to 2 hours – £1.50.

"Thus a payment of £1.50 allows two hours on site and not 2.5 hours.”

Michelle has added that what has happened to her is a “warning” to other drivers and has added that she and her friend will not be returning to the car park.

She said: "It’s a warning to other motorists who go down there.

"I won’t return.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.