Durham Constabulary enquiries ongoing as car crashes into garden wall in East Durham

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:47 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 16:54 GMT
Durham police are investigating a crash that happened in Blackhall Colliery earlier today (Monday, August 12).

The incident happened shortly before 12pm on Middle Street, in Blackhall Colliery.

Police were called to reports that a car had crashed into a garden wall.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “The vehicle, which has now been recovered, collided with a garden wall.

“It is not known if anyone was injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

