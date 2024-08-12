Durham Constabulary enquiries ongoing as car crashes into garden wall in East Durham
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Durham police are investigating a crash that happened in Blackhall Colliery earlier today (Monday, August 12).
The incident happened shortly before 12pm on Middle Street, in Blackhall Colliery.
Police were called to reports that a car had crashed into a garden wall.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “The vehicle, which has now been recovered, collided with a garden wall.
“It is not known if anyone was injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.