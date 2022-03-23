Durham Miners’ Gala set to return for the first time in two years following the Covid-19 pandemic

Following work with the local authority, police and other partners, the DMA has confirmed that The Big Meeting will return on Saturday, July 9, and will be dedicated to key workers.

Organisers say that everyone who risked their lives to keep society functioning throughout the pandemic will be celebrated during this year’s event.

The Durham Miners' Gala will return in 2022 after being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm that the Gala will return in 2022. We know it has been sorely missed. For many it truly is the highlight of the year.

"The Gala has been at the heart of the cultural life of the people of the Durham coalfield area for more than 150 years. The Gala has also been a rallying point to fight for social justice throughout its long history.

"We dedicate this year’s Gala to the workers of this country. As the pandemic made so clear, it is they our society truly needs.

"Our key workers will be centre stage, and I urge everyone to join us in Durham in a massive demonstration of our support.”

Despite the Gala returning, organisers are anticipating a huge increase on the cost of hosting this year’s event so are asking people to help fund it by donating and subscribing through the Friends of Durham Miners’ Gala (FODMG) – with those contributing known as “Marras”.

FODMG chair Dave Anderson commented: “The Gala is a unique and inspiring spectacle. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the world and it happens in Durham.

“Whether you enjoy the sights and sounds and atmosphere of the Big Meeting, share its values of solidarity and community, or value the contribution it makes to the local economy, I urge you – please sign up, become a Marra, and help ensure this wonderful day continues to survive and thrive.”

To support the Gala, visit www.durhamminersgala.orgor email [email protected].

