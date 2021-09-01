Durham model Nikita Jasmine left 'fuming' at wedding with stranger on E4's Married at First Sight
Model Nikita Jasmine tied the knot with a complete stranger on E4's Married at First Sight as she went into a ‘meltdown moment’ at the alter.
Married at First Sight returned to our screens on Monday night with its UK edition after the success of the Australian season earlier this year.
Following the dramatic Australian series, the first UK episode did not disappoint as Durham's Nikita Jasmine was left fuming at her wedding to a complete stranger.
Model and sales worker Nikita, 27, who is friends with Geordie Shore stars Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei, made her desires clear explaining that she wanted a 6ft man with muscles, green eyes and nice teeth.
When describing her dream man, she said: “I've got to be with someone really hench. So they've got to have, like a big back, big shoulders, big arms, and also big legs. Muscles."
The County Durham-born singleton revealed her thoughts to the camera after meeting her new husband, Ant Poole for the first time.
She said: "They've just done the total ******* opposite of what I've asked for. I mean obviously I was talking about looks quite a lot. Looks was a huge thing to me and I don't think they've listened to what I said."
Bride Nikita also swore as the ceremony was ongoing, after struggling with her veil and muttering "for ***** sake."
Many viewers were left shocked at the feisty bride, branding her rude as the drama continues to unfold every evening from Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.