Durham police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Park Avenue, in Coxhoe, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 25.

In a statement, police said: “A man was forced into a black BMW with five men before being driven in the direction of Kelloe, in County Durham, against his will, before he was left in Wingate a short time later.

“Detectives investigating the incident would like to reassure the community that they believe this was an isolated incident and that those involved are known to each other.”

Durham Police headquarters.

The man suffered minor hand injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone with any information can contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 455 of July 25.