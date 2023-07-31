News you can trust since 1877
Durham police appeal for witnesses after man is abducted in County Durham

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an incident in County Durham where a man was reportedly forced into a car against his will.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read

Durham police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Park Avenue, in Coxhoe, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 25.

In a statement, police said: “A man was forced into a black BMW with five men before being driven in the direction of Kelloe, in County Durham, against his will, before he was left in Wingate a short time later.

“Detectives investigating the incident would like to reassure the community that they believe this was an isolated incident and that those involved are known to each other.”

Durham Police headquarters.Durham Police headquarters.
The man suffered minor hand injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone with any information can contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 455 of July 25.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.