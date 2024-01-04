A woman has been charged with arson following a house fire that left one casualty in hospital.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Durham Constabulary were called to reports of a fire at a home in Dene Road, in Blackhall Colliery, at around 8.50pm on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Kayleigh Holden, of Dene Road, has since been charged with child neglect and arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “On Sunday, December 31, the 33-year-old was charged with both offences and appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where she entered no plea.”

The fire broke out on the evening of Friday, December 29, 2023.

Three units from County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service also attended the incident at around 8.40pm, leaving the scene by 9.20pm after tackling the house blaze.

One woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation.