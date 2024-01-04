Durham police charge woman following house fire in Blackhall Colliery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Durham Constabulary were called to reports of a fire at a home in Dene Road, in Blackhall Colliery, at around 8.50pm on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Kayleigh Holden, of Dene Road, has since been charged with child neglect and arson.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “On Sunday, December 31, the 33-year-old was charged with both offences and appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where she entered no plea.”
Three units from County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service also attended the incident at around 8.40pm, leaving the scene by 9.20pm after tackling the house blaze.
One woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation.
Holden remains in custody and is due to appear in court next on January 29.