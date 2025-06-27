Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, stands in front of part of the mural display at the Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.

A renowned artist is working with residents and community groups across the town to create murals depicting Hartlepool’s rich heritage.

The Northern School of Art, Hartlepool Rovers, Throston Youth Project and Thrive Teesside will be designing and painting their own murals to reflect the voices, stories and history of the town.

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council and led by County Durham mural artist Lewis Hobson, the festival will officially launch on Saturday, June 28, with an exhibition of work by Lewis at the Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square.

Lewis has painted a number of murals across the town including a giant fisherman’s wife, RNLI lifeboat and Andy Capp comic strip.

Lewis made a replica of the Angel of the North - which was made in Hartlepool - out of wood for the exhibition.

He said: “Since painting some of my first commissioned murals on the Headland, I've had the privilege of working across Hartlepool for the past few years.

“The support from local residents and Hartlepool Borough Council has been invaluable and it’s really rewarding to now undertake a collaborative project with Hartlepool Art Gallery.

“Each time I paint in Hartlepool, I uncover more about its rich history and vibrant community.

"The museum and art collections have been instrumental in helping us delve into this unique heritage, translating it into murals to inspire a new generation about their hometown.”

Visitors can take a look at a pair of Lewis' shoes that he has worn to paint murals across the region.

Gemma Ptak, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director of preventative and community-based Services, said: “This is a yet another exciting ‘first’ for Hartlepool, bridging the gap between street art and traditional galleries and highlighting that art really is for everyone.

“The festival is empowering local people to take a leading role in designing and creating the murals, making art more accessible and personal and breaking down barriers, especially for those who might otherwise feel disconnected from more traditional art and exhibitions.

“It’s set to be a fantastic event, drawing visitors from far and wide, and creating some really impressive artworks that I’m sure will spark pride and creativity for generations to come.”

James Turner, chair of junior rugby at Hartlepool Rovers, said: “Everyone at Hartlepool Rovers is extremely excited to be a small part of this fantastic project.

"It presents us with a number of excellent opportunities to connect with the local community.”

Lewis’ work can be viewed at Hartlepool Art Gallery until Saturday, September 6.