A hair salon on the outskirts of Hartlepool has been recognised for its achievements in a regional competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curly Beast, in Front Street, Hesleden, has been crowned Home Salon of the Year 2025 in the North East Hair and Beauty Awards.

East Durham’s first curly hair specialist salon also came second in the New Salon of the Year 2025 category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Mckinney, owner of Curly Beast, said: “It feels surreal. I applied thinking I want to be a finalist and thinking I want to get my name out there, get recognised and on the radar.”

Rebecca Mckinney, owner of Curly Beast.

The mum of two continued: "It’s the first time I have dabbled in my own business before, so I thought why not just go for it.

“Life’s too short not to."

Rebecca did not pick up a pair of hair scissors until 2022 when she decided to switch from a career in the fashion industry.

After studying Mandarin at university, she pursued a job in product development for 16 years which took her across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curly Beast, in Front Street, Hesleden, has been crowned Home Salon of the Year 2025 in the North East Hair and Beauty Awards.

Speaking about her decision to change careers, she said: "Covid happened and everything stopped.

"I couldn’t fly out to China or anything like that, so I decided to reassess my life and I realised I wanted a family which I couldn’t have travelling all the time, so I moved back home.

"I told myself that I want to do something where I am always around my kids and work my job around them.”

In 2022, Rebecca joined the Learning Curve Group Hartlepool Beauty Academy on a fully-funded course for hairdressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After qualifying, Rebecca, who has curly hair herself, decided to convert a barn in her garden into her own home salon.

She said: "I love working from home. I converted a barn next to my house into a salon and it’s a beautiful space.

"There are loads of exposed beams and it’s just really quirky.

"That is a salon to me, because it’s a separate space.

"For me right now, that is all I need and want.

"The experience for my clients is one on one.”

Rebecca is taking on new clients.