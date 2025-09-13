Super slimmer Linda Coates feels full of energy after shedding more than seven stones in a year.

Linda has recently been crowned Woman of the Year at Blackhall Colliery’s Slimming World group for her fantastic turnaround.

Just a year ago she weighed 19 stone 4.5 pounds and needed a stick to help her walk.

Linda, 66, a grandmother of one, explained: “After 33 years of working in the leisure industry I retired early.

"My health was starting to cause me issues, I started having to walk with a stick as I was having trouble walking and breathing became more difficult when doing normal activities.

"My knees and hips were hurting more due to the extra weight I had gained after stopping work.”

She joined Slimming World in September last year after being inspired by a friend’s success.

"I had to do something to help stop my heath from getting worse," said Linda.

"I felt nervous at first as I didn’t know what to expect, the group was very friendly and welcoming.

"I embraced the idea that I could do something about my weight and that I could help improve my health if I followed the plan.”

Linda, who has a holiday home at Crimdon caravan park, improved her diet, cutting out processed and fatty foods in favour of fresh fruit and vegetables.

She also gradually built up her exercise, walking more, taking up line dancing and joining the gym.

Linda has last 7st 2.5lbs and at 12st 2lbs is now just a couple of pounds off her target weight.

She said: “I feel really light in myself. I’ve gone from being sedentary to being out all the time and doing something.

“I just feel as if I’ve got so much more energy and can attempt things I would never have dreamed of.”

On being voted Women of the Year 2025 for the group, Linda added: “It was really fantastic and a real boost to my confidence.”

Suzanne Lax, Slimming World local team developer, said Linda is an inspiration, adding: “Wendy her consultant is over the moon with Linda and how much inspiration she brings to the group.”